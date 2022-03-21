Madison County Detention Center: March 7 - 9, 2022

March 7
• Brandon Tyler Issacs, 37, Richmond: flagrant non-support
• Stephanie Bristow, 39, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Yon N. Mullins, 36, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Victor L. Moore, 35, Lexington: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)
• John Alexander Kuhn, 38, Richmond: public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); tapering with physical evidence; promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Shanna McFarland, 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); endangering the welfare of a minor
• Pamela S. Horne, 43, Richmond: theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Nicholas Smith, 32, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Joshua Riddell, 39, Irvine: menacing; public intoxication, controlled substance (excluded alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jeremy Scott Abrams, 40, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Trevor Sparks, 31, Berea: failure to appear
• Brian Thomas Poe, 42, McKee: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $10,00 or greater; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st
• James Franklin Lear, 47, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation, for felony offense (3 counts)
March 8
• Steven Miller, 32, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Holly Nicole Smith, 32, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Justin Ross Tate, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Morgan M. Smith, 40, Radcliff: failure to appear
• Angela Jean Sproles, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
• Arthur G. Cain, 59, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Shawn Faulk, 36, Winchester: hold for court
• Geneieann M. Wagoner, 46, Clay City: hold for court
• Mary Napier, 64, Clay City: hold for court
• Brandon Lee Johnson, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Jeffrey Meddings, 41, Berea: failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)
• Jason Shackleford, 35, Richmond: no tail lamps; license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st
• Michael Hillegass, 39, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
March 9
• Gary Ray Neeley, 32, Winchester: operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)’ possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified’ possession of marijuana
• Donald Wayne Vanwinkle, 53, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant’ failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Gary Dean Rogers, 54, Nicholasville: failure to appear
• Jessica E. Davenport, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Beverly Horn, Jr., 34, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury)
• Robert Silas King, Jr., 45, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
ª Andrew Justin Puckett, 34, Winchester: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bryan Hammons, 44, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Erica G. Sizemore, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Aaron Stone, 23, Ravenna: hold for court
• Amber Puckett, 30, Irvine: hold for court
• Brian Joseph Grimes, 41, Berea: serving bench warrant for court (3 counts)
• Alicia J. Robinson, 46, Richmond: hold for court
• Sheena Lawson, 38, Richmond: hold for court
