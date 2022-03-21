Madison County Detention Center: March 7 - 9, 2022

March 7

• Brandon Tyler Issacs, 37, Richmond:  flagrant non-support

• Stephanie Bristow, 39, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Yon N. Mullins, 36, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Victor L. Moore, 35, Lexington:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)

• John Alexander Kuhn, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); tapering with physical evidence; promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Shanna McFarland, 42, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); endangering the welfare of a minor

• Pamela S. Horne, 43, Richmond:  theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Nicholas Smith, 32, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Joshua Riddell, 39, Irvine:  menacing; public intoxication, controlled substance (excluded alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jeremy Scott Abrams, 40, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Trevor Sparks, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brian Thomas Poe, 42, McKee:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $10,00 or greater; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st

• James Franklin Lear, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear; probation violation, for felony offense (3 counts)

March 8

• Steven Miller, 32, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Holly Nicole Smith, 32, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Justin Ross Tate, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Morgan M. Smith, 40, Radcliff:  failure to appear

• Angela Jean Sproles, 36, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• Arthur G. Cain, 59, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd

• Shawn Faulk, 36, Winchester:  hold for court

• Geneieann M. Wagoner, 46, Clay City:  hold for court

• Mary Napier, 64, Clay City:  hold for court

• Brandon Lee Johnson, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jeffrey Meddings, 41, Berea:  failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense)

• Jason Shackleford, 35, Richmond:  no tail lamps; license to be in possession; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st

• Michael Hillegass, 39, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; harassing communications; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

 March 9

• Gary Ray Neeley, 32, Winchester:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)’ possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified’ possession of marijuana

• Donald Wayne Vanwinkle, 53, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant’ failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Gary Dean Rogers, 54, Nicholasville:  failure to appear

• Jessica E. Davenport, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Beverly Horn, Jr., 34, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury)

• Robert Silas King, Jr., 45, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

ª Andrew Justin Puckett, 34, Winchester:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Bryan Hammons, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Erica G. Sizemore, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Aaron Stone, 23, Ravenna:  hold for court

• Amber Puckett, 30, Irvine:  hold for court

• Brian Joseph Grimes, 41, Berea:  serving bench warrant for court (3 counts)

• Alicia J. Robinson, 46, Richmond:  hold for court

• Sheena Lawson, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

