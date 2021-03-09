Madison County Detention Center March 8, 2021

• James Wilson, 25, Paint Lick, assault 4th degree – dating violence (no visible injury)

• Marcus Caldwell, 57. Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• David Rust, 61, Richmond, bail jumping – 1st degree, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Roger Leece, 60, Berea, disorderly conduct – 2nd degree, criminal mischief – 2nd degree

• Richard Correll, 80, Somerset, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd

• Russell Brumett, 27, Lancaster, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt

• Russell Estes, 35, Irvine, KY, failure to appear

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you