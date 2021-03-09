Madison County Detention Center March 8, 2021

• James Wilson, 25, Paint Lick, assault 4th degree – dating violence (no visible injury)
• Marcus Caldwell, 57. Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• David Rust, 61, Richmond, bail jumping – 1st degree, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Roger Leece, 60, Berea, disorderly conduct – 2nd degree, criminal mischief – 2nd degree
• Richard Correll, 80, Somerset, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Russell Brumett, 27, Lancaster, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt
• Russell Estes, 35, Irvine, KY, failure to appear
