Madison County Detention Center: March 9 - 12, 2023

March 9

• Glen David Walters, III, 24, Ravenna:  burglary, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Thelma Mullins, 47, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Allyson Mohr, 25, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Joshua D. Lamb, 25, Berea:  failure to appear

• Marshall Glen Kirby, 18, Richmond:  no tail lamps; failure to illuminate head lamps; reckless driving; speeding 25 mph or greater over limit

• Jaycee Howe, 23, Berea:  burglary, 1st degree

• William Hofstetter, 33, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card

• Brian Douglass Hatcher, 39, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; burglary, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)

• Christal J. Griffin-Watts, 42, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Josh Abney, 38, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

 

March 10

• Michael Bond, 42, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Dustin Bonner, 28, Mt. Sterling:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Thomas Floyd, 45, Paris:  failure to appear

• Heather Whitehead, 30, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Sandee Lillian Wilhoit, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joe Hubbard, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jeffrey Farris, 51, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Dustin L. Allen, 43, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• William Allen, 32, not specified:  failure to appear

• Melissa Shippy, 55, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Billy Carpenter, 33, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no motorcycle operator’s license

 

March 11

• Randall E. Ballard, 56, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Ricky Joe Holcomb, 57, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st

• James C. Wyrick, Jr., 51, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Richard Laney, 62, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Robert Earl Grant, 48, Waco:  failure to appear (5 counts)

• Matthew Stamper, 34, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Amber Puckett, 31, Irvine:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Robin Raye Oliver, 40, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license

• Jaren Boyd, 23, Louisville:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana

• Gregory Wilson, 54, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Michael Wayne Vanwinkle, 31, Richmond:  burglary, 3rd degree

• Kymberly R. Downs, 37, not specified:  failure to appear

• Deovidel Vazquez, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

 

March 12

• Tiffany Satica Tipton, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

