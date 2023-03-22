Madison County Detention Center: March 9 - 12, 2023

March 9
• Glen David Walters, III, 24, Ravenna: burglary, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Thelma Mullins, 47, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Allyson Mohr, 25, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Joshua D. Lamb, 25, Berea: failure to appear
• Marshall Glen Kirby, 18, Richmond: no tail lamps; failure to illuminate head lamps; reckless driving; speeding 25 mph or greater over limit
• Jaycee Howe, 23, Berea: burglary, 1st degree
• William Hofstetter, 33, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
• Brian Douglass Hatcher, 39, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; burglary, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
• Christal J. Griffin-Watts, 42, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Josh Abney, 38, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
March 10
• Michael Bond, 42, Lexington: failure to appear
• Dustin Bonner, 28, Mt. Sterling: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Richmond: serving weekends
• Thomas Floyd, 45, Paris: failure to appear
• Heather Whitehead, 30, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Sandee Lillian Wilhoit, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joe Hubbard, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jeffrey Farris, 51, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear
• Dustin L. Allen, 43, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1sst offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• William Allen, 32, not specified: failure to appear
• Melissa Shippy, 55, Richmond: failure to appear
• Billy Carpenter, 33, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no motorcycle operator’s license
March 11
• Randall E. Ballard, 56, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Ricky Joe Holcomb, 57, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st
• James C. Wyrick, Jr., 51, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Richard Laney, 62, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Robert Earl Grant, 48, Waco: failure to appear (5 counts)
• Matthew Stamper, 34, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amber Puckett, 31, Irvine: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Robin Raye Oliver, 40, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license
• Jaren Boyd, 23, Louisville: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana
• Gregory Wilson, 54, Richmond: serving weekends
• Michael Wayne Vanwinkle, 31, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree
• Kymberly R. Downs, 37, not specified: failure to appear
• Deovidel Vazquez, 44, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
March 12
• Tiffany Satica Tipton, 33, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
