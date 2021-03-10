Madison County Detention Center March 9, 2021

• Jaleel Campbell, 26, Cordovia, TN, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Duncan Triebert, 34, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Bryan Robinson, 36, Berea, fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000
• Dustin Skidmore, 36, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, no operator’s – moped license
• Toniqua Young, 44, Broadhead, KY, serving parole violation warrant
• Rayanna Brock, 21, Hustonville, KY, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 1st offense, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Kenneth Lewis, 46, Broadhead, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Antoine Jackson, 31, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, resisting arrest, menacing
• Deona Mimes, 24, Richmond, failure to appear, assault 4th degree (minor injury)
