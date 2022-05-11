May 1

• Christopher D. Gregory, 36, Nicholasville:  rear license not illuminated; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Tristan Elmore, 22, Liberty:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Keegan Kavanaugh, 21, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Kenneth A. Blaine, 37, Richmond:  flagrant non – support (4 counts)

• Chad David Gabbard, 37, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; probation violation, felony offense (2 counts)

• Jonathan A. Goble, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Matthew Brooks, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bobby Deon Fore, 61, Berea:  failure to appear

 

May 2

• Jesse White, 29, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jimmy Hensley, 32, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Timothy Kanatzer, 32, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Buddy Feltner, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Darold Gene Patton, Jr., 21, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Michael S. Stratton, 46, Paint Lick:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Jamie Brown, 45, residence not given: hold for court

• Cassie M. Seals, 31, Berea:  hold for court

• Nelson L. Mason, 61, Mt. Vernon:  no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Christopher Beaty, 29, Dry Ridge:  hold for court

• Crystal Dawn Ashcraft, 42, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Brandon Wayne Rice, 39, Waco:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree 

• Joyce M. Cahal, 38, Waco:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Courtney Lohrey, 37, McKee:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense

• Donald Combs, 42, Hazard:  hold for court

• Austin L. Blizzard, 26, Irvine:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; theft identity of another without permission

• James W. Davis, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

 

May 3

• Brandon Sutton, 31, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Johnna Wiseman Bach, 55, Irvine:  failure to appear

• William Scott Masters, 50, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brent E. Howe, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Jamie L. Elkin, 48, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Kasey Henderick, 25, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• James Ronald Assel, 39, Richmond:  hold for court

• Brittani Jo Denny, 33, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Angela M. Price, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear

• January Marie Azbill, 43, Paris:  failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence

• Joshua T. Sturgill, 41, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Grayson Lovelace, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

May 4

 • Michael Cecil Stamper, 35, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Tanner B. Barrett, 27, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• David Allen Kelly, 35, Richmond:  hold for court

• Angela Marie Terrill, 49, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Michael Genero Sanchez, 31, McKee:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense) 3 counts

• Melinda Sowders, 36, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Candida Woodard, 32, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Shawntavis Williams, 28, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Kristi M. Hull, 25, Richmond:  hold for court

• Ashley Nicole Ray, 28, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kevin Intorre, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Virgil R. Millsaps. 24, Richmond:  hold for court

• Bobby Dale Samples, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• David E. Thacker, 63, Louisville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Steven Wesley Henry, 40:  Richmond:  hold for court

• Jessica D. Bagby, 34, Lexington:  theft of services; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

