May 1
• Christopher D. Gregory, 36, Nicholasville: rear license not illuminated; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Tristan Elmore, 22, Liberty: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Keegan Kavanaugh, 21, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Kenneth A. Blaine, 37, Richmond: flagrant non – support (4 counts)
• Chad David Gabbard, 37, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; probation violation, felony offense (2 counts)
• Jonathan A. Goble, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Matthew Brooks, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bobby Deon Fore, 61, Berea: failure to appear
May 2
• Jesse White, 29, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jimmy Hensley, 32, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Timothy Kanatzer, 32, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Buddy Feltner, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Darold Gene Patton, Jr., 21, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Michael S. Stratton, 46, Paint Lick: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jamie Brown, 45, residence not given: hold for court
• Cassie M. Seals, 31, Berea: hold for court
• Nelson L. Mason, 61, Mt. Vernon: no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Christopher Beaty, 29, Dry Ridge: hold for court
• Crystal Dawn Ashcraft, 42, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Brandon Wayne Rice, 39, Waco: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree
• Joyce M. Cahal, 38, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Courtney Lohrey, 37, McKee: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense
• Donald Combs, 42, Hazard: hold for court
• Austin L. Blizzard, 26, Irvine: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; theft identity of another without permission
• James W. Davis, 51, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
May 3
• Brandon Sutton, 31, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Johnna Wiseman Bach, 55, Irvine: failure to appear
• William Scott Masters, 50, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brent E. Howe, 50, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Jamie L. Elkin, 48, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kasey Henderick, 25, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• James Ronald Assel, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• Brittani Jo Denny, 33, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Angela M. Price, 58, Richmond: failure to appear
• January Marie Azbill, 43, Paris: failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• Joshua T. Sturgill, 41, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Grayson Lovelace, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
May 4
• Michael Cecil Stamper, 35, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Tanner B. Barrett, 27, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• David Allen Kelly, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Angela Marie Terrill, 49, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Michael Genero Sanchez, 31, McKee: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense) 3 counts
• Melinda Sowders, 36, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Candida Woodard, 32, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Shawntavis Williams, 28, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Kristi M. Hull, 25, Richmond: hold for court
• Ashley Nicole Ray, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Kevin Intorre, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Virgil R. Millsaps. 24, Richmond: hold for court
• Bobby Dale Samples, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• David E. Thacker, 63, Louisville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Steven Wesley Henry, 40: Richmond: hold for court
• Jessica D. Bagby, 34, Lexington: theft of services; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
