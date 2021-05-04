Madison County Detention Center: May 1, 2021

• Yon Mullins, 35, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Carey Powell, 21, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; improper turning; careless turning; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to wear seatbelt; failure to produce insurance card

• Darius Martin, 24, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; menacing; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jessica Daughtery, 48, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear

• Derrick Hager, 18, Richmond: wanton endangerment-1st degree

• Robert Hawkins, 42, Elizabethtown:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Steven Miller, 31, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you