Madison County Detention Center: May 1, 2021

• Yon Mullins, 35, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Carey Powell, 21, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; improper turning; careless turning; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to wear seatbelt; failure to produce insurance card
• Darius Martin, 24, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; menacing; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jessica Daughtery, 48, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear
• Derrick Hager, 18, Richmond: wanton endangerment-1st degree
• Robert Hawkins, 42, Elizabethtown: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Steven Miller, 31, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
