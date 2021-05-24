Madison County Detention Center: May 10 - 12, 2021 Recap

May 9

• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

  Ard Lawless, 42, Lancaster, KY:  fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest, failure to appear

• Logan Young, 25, Beattyville, failure to appear (4 counts)

• Donald Fields, 59, Irvine, KY:  burglary, 3rd degree

• Cortney Jeffries, 34, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; assault 4th degree  - child abuse

May 10

• Micah Williams, 20, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

• Donald Roe, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Jorge Ryce, 31, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tibor Bocska, 35, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Darryl Bright, 30, Richmond:  refusal to provide DNA sample

• Michael Glorioso, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea:  disregarding a stop sign; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid

• Sarah Gabbard, 34, Ravenna, KY:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Commody White, 29, unknown:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Brandy Cordial, 38, Winchester, KY:  serving warrant – for other police agency

• Anthony Cross, 41, Lexington, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation – for misdemeanor offense

• Michael Cope, 33, Berea:  speeding 19 mph over limit; obstructed vision and/or windshield; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Brian Davidson, 32, Berea:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Steven Cannon, 39, Richmond:  strangulation 1st degree

• Marvin Moyers, 36, Patriot, IN:  speeding 5 mph over the limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

May 11

• Maggie Poppe, 35, Ashland, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond: pubic intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Chayce Birchfield, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Rebecca Willis, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Charles Rodberg, 43, not given:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

• Rickey Gadd, 56, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Matthew Grant, 41, Richmond:  no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Troy Ridell, 57, Waco, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Shawn Ahlgren, 43, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mark Madden, 63, Deltona, FL:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence

May 12

  Gabrielle Caldwell, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Eulan Sams, 46, Berea:  violation of conditions of release; theft by deception – include cold checks $10,000 or more; theft of identity of another without consent

• Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; flagrant non-support

• Joseph Joslin, 25, Lexington:  violation of conditions of release

  Ralph McMahon, 72, Mt. Vernon, OH:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000

• Tony Snapp, 53, Georgetown, KY:  assault 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree

• Jaycee Howe, 21, Richmond:  serving time

• Robert Lawson, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; bail jumping 1st degree

• James Terry, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Matthew Edwards, 37, Richmond:  careless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree

Source: (MCDC)

