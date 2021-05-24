Madison County Detention Center: May 10 - 12, 2021 Recap

May 9
• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ard Lawless, 42, Lancaster, KY: fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest, failure to appear
• Logan Young, 25, Beattyville, failure to appear (4 counts)
• Donald Fields, 59, Irvine, KY: burglary, 3rd degree
• Cortney Jeffries, 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; assault 4th degree - child abuse
May 10
• Micah Williams, 20, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Donald Roe, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Jorge Ryce, 31, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tibor Bocska, 35, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Darryl Bright, 30, Richmond: refusal to provide DNA sample
• Michael Glorioso, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea: disregarding a stop sign; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid
• Sarah Gabbard, 34, Ravenna, KY: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Commody White, 29, unknown: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Brandy Cordial, 38, Winchester, KY: serving warrant – for other police agency
• Anthony Cross, 41, Lexington, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation – for misdemeanor offense
• Michael Cope, 33, Berea: speeding 19 mph over limit; obstructed vision and/or windshield; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Brian Davidson, 32, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Steven Cannon, 39, Richmond: strangulation 1st degree
• Marvin Moyers, 36, Patriot, IN: speeding 5 mph over the limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
May 11
• Maggie Poppe, 35, Ashland, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond: pubic intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Chayce Birchfield, 28, Richmond: failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Rebecca Willis, 40, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Charles Rodberg, 43, not given: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
• Rickey Gadd, 56, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Matthew Grant, 41, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Troy Ridell, 57, Waco, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Shawn Ahlgren, 43, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Mark Madden, 63, Deltona, FL: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence
May 12
• Gabrielle Caldwell, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Eulan Sams, 46, Berea: violation of conditions of release; theft by deception – include cold checks $10,000 or more; theft of identity of another without consent
• Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; flagrant non-support
• Joseph Joslin, 25, Lexington: violation of conditions of release
• Ralph McMahon, 72, Mt. Vernon, OH: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
• Tony Snapp, 53, Georgetown, KY: assault 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree
• Jaycee Howe, 21, Richmond: serving time
• Robert Lawson, 42, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; bail jumping 1st degree
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Matthew Edwards, 37, Richmond: careless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree
Source: (MCDC)
