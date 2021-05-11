Madison County Detention Center: May 10, 2021

• Micah Williams, 20, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Donald Roe, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Jorge Ryce, 31, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tibor Bocska, 35, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Darryl Bright, 30, Richmond:  refusal to provide DNA sample

• Michael Glorioso, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea:  disregarding a stop sign; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid

• Sarah Gabbard, 34, Ravenna, KY:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Commody White, 29, unknown:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Brandy Cordial, 38, Winchester, KY:  serving warrant – for other police agency

• Anthony Cross, 41, Lexington, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation – for misdemeanor offense

• Michael Cope, 33, Berea:  speeding 19 mph over limit; obstructed vision and/or windshield; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Brian Davidson, 32, Berea:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Steven Cannon, 39, Richmond:  strangulation 1st degree

• Marvin Moyers, 36, Patriot, IN:  speeding 5 mph over the limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

