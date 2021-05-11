Madison County Detention Center: May 10, 2021

• Micah Williams, 20, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Donald Roe, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Jorge Ryce, 31, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tibor Bocska, 35, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Darryl Bright, 30, Richmond: refusal to provide DNA sample
• Michael Glorioso, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea: disregarding a stop sign; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid
• Sarah Gabbard, 34, Ravenna, KY: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Commody White, 29, unknown: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Brandy Cordial, 38, Winchester, KY: serving warrant – for other police agency
• Anthony Cross, 41, Lexington, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation – for misdemeanor offense
• Michael Cope, 33, Berea: speeding 19 mph over limit; obstructed vision and/or windshield; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Brian Davidson, 32, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Steven Cannon, 39, Richmond: strangulation 1st degree
• Marvin Moyers, 36, Patriot, IN: speeding 5 mph over the limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
