Madison County Detention Center: May 11 - 14, 2023

May 11
• Leedy Rose, 33, not given: failure to appear
• Anthony Turek, 19, Chicago, Illinois: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Kevin Sanders, 19, Richmond: assault, 1st degree
• Stuart Mark Erway, 48, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Leigh Bell, 34, not given: hold for court
• Tara Morgan Thomas, 26, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fin es
• Paul Edward Felty, 36, Mt. Vernon: serving time
• Donald Carroll Davis, III, 24, Berea: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; harassing communications
• Brittany R. Wilson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mark Dratwa, 61, Flowery, Georgia: trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds), 1st offense
• Kevin A. Bowen, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Matthew Smith, 39, Berea: failure to appear
• Ginger M. Bray, 47, London: failure to appear; theft of mail matter; probation violation, for technical violation (2 counts)
• Terry L. Herald, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
May 12
• Kassandra McEathron, 27, Richmond: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Richard Lee Thompson, 37, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Sidgel Herald, 53, Berea: failure to appear
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, not given: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Calvin Lee Feltner, 52, Richmond: failure to appear
• James S. Terry, 61, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Antwan Warford, 22, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful talking or disposition (firearm)
• Gary K. Coleman, 58, Richmond: cruelty to animals, 2nd degree
• Cameron Simpson, 19, Berea: unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st – illegal sex act, under 16 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree
• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond: commitment order
• Darrin Pingleton, 30, Richmond: commitment order
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 36, Richmond: commitment order
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving time
• Samuel F. Terry, 40, Richmond: serving time
• Amber Jere Babor, 35, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Corie L. Speake, 35, Richmond: murder
May 13
• James Browning Goins, 48, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-2nd (aggravated circumstances); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Jabari Andrews, 33, Lexington: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); speeding, 15 mph over limit; failure to illuminate head lamps; wanton endangerment -1st degree – police officer; careless driving; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; driving too fast for traffic conditions; improper turning
• Vickie Lynn Helton, 52, Clay City: failure to appear
• Kristen Reynolds, 41, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)
