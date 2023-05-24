Madison County Detention Center: May 11 - 14, 2023

May 11

• Leedy Rose, 33, not given:  failure to appear

• Anthony Turek, 19, Chicago, Illinois:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Kevin Sanders, 19, Richmond:  assault, 1st degree

• Stuart Mark Erway, 48, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Leigh Bell, 34, not given:  hold for court

• Tara Morgan Thomas, 26, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fin es

• Paul Edward Felty, 36, Mt. Vernon:  serving time

• Donald Carroll Davis, III, 24, Berea:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; harassing communications

• Brittany R. Wilson, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Mark Dratwa, 61, Flowery, Georgia:  trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds), 1st offense

• Kevin A. Bowen, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Matthew Smith, 39, Berea:  failure to appear

• Ginger M. Bray, 47, London:  failure to appear; theft of mail matter; probation violation, for technical violation (2 counts)

• Terry L. Herald, 51, Richmond:   failure to appear

May 12

• Kassandra McEathron, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Richard Lee Thompson, 37, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Sidgel Herald, 53, Berea:  failure to appear

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, not given:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Calvin Lee Feltner, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James S. Terry, 61, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Antwan Warford, 22, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful talking or disposition (firearm)

• Gary K. Coleman, 58, Richmond:  cruelty to animals, 2nd degree

• Cameron Simpson, 19, Berea:  unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st – illegal sex act, under 16 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree

• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond:  commitment order

• Darrin Pingleton, 30, Richmond:  commitment order

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 36, Richmond:  commitment order

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  serving time

• Samuel F. Terry, 40, Richmond:  serving time

• Amber Jere Babor, 35, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Corie L. Speake, 35, Richmond:  murder

May 13

• James Browning Goins, 48, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-2nd (aggravated circumstances); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Jabari Andrews, 33, Lexington:  fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); speeding, 15 mph over limit; failure to illuminate head lamps; wanton endangerment -1st degree – police officer; careless driving; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; driving too fast for traffic conditions; improper turning

• Vickie Lynn Helton, 52, Clay City:  failure to appear

• Kristen Reynolds, 41, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)

