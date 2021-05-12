Madison County Detention Center: May 11, 2021

• Maggie Poppe, 35, Ashland, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond: pubic intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Chayce Birchfield, 28, Richmond: failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Rebecca Willis, 40, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Charles Rodberg, 43, not given: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
• Rickey Gadd, 56, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Matthew Grant, 41, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Troy Ridell, 57, Waco, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Shawn Ahlgren, 43, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Mark Madden, 63, Deltona, FL: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.