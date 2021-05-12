Madison County Detention Center: May 11, 2021

• Maggie Poppe, 35, Ashland, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond: pubic intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Chayce Birchfield, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Rebecca Willis, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Charles Rodberg, 43, not given:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

• Rickey Gadd, 56, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Matthew Grant, 41, Richmond:  no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; no operator’s – moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Troy Ridell, 57, Waco, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Shawn Ahlgren, 43, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mark Madden, 63, Deltona, FL:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence

