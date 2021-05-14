Madison County Detention Center: May 12, 2021

• Gabrielle Caldwell, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Eulan Sams, 46, Berea: violation of conditions of release; theft by deception – include cold checks $10,000 or more; theft of identity of another without consent
• Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; flagrant non-support
• Joseph Joslin, 25, Lexington: violation of conditions of release
• Ralph McMahon, 72, Mt. Vernon, OH: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
• Tony Snapp, 53, Georgetown, KY: assault 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree
• Jaycee Howe, 21, Richmond: serving time
• Robert Lawson, 42, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; bail jumping 1st degree
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Matthew Edwards, 37, Richmond: careless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree
