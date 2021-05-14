Madison County Detention Center: May 12, 2021

•  Gabrielle Caldwell, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Eulan Sams, 46, Berea:  violation of conditions of release; theft by deception – include cold checks $10,000 or more; theft of identity of another without consent

• Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; flagrant non-support

• Joseph Joslin, 25, Lexington:  violation of conditions of release

•  Ralph McMahon, 72, Mt. Vernon, OH:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000

• Tony Snapp, 53, Georgetown, KY:  assault 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree

• Jaycee Howe, 21, Richmond:  serving time

• Robert Lawson, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear; bail jumping 1st degree

• James Terry, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Matthew Edwards, 37, Richmond:  careless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree

