Madison County Detention Center: May 13, 2021

• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana
• Gary Brock, 52, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Tyler Dehorty, 29, Berea: failure to appear; resisting arrest
• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (anabolic steroid)
• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Steven Miller, 31, Berea: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• James Miller, 34, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Roy Cope, 35, Berea: receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear; flagrant non-support; serving parole violation warrant
• Gustavo Palma, 33, Indiantown, FL: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s – moped license
• Adrian Pettaway, 20, Pensecola, FL: trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds); following another vehicle too closely
• Charles Molands, 29, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Joshua Nagel, 35, Mt. Vernon: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Brandy Peters, 41, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Charles Moore, 60, Richmond: rape, 1st degree – victim under 12 years old; sexual abuse, 1st degree
• Steven Knuckles, 45, Berea: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Christopher Campbell, 49, Science Hill, KY: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jason Johnson, 39, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security- 1st offense; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Robert Herren, 40, Corbin, KY: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jason Bicknell, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.