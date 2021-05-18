Madison County Detention Center: May 13, 2021

• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; possession of marijuana

• Gary Brock, 52, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Tyler Dehorty, 29, Berea:  failure to appear; resisting arrest

• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of  a controlled substance, 2nd degree (anabolic steroid)

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Steven Miller, 31, Berea:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• James Miller, 34, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Roy Cope, 35, Berea:  receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear; flagrant non-support; serving parole violation warrant

• Gustavo Palma, 33, Indiantown, FL:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s – moped license

• Adrian Pettaway, 20, Pensecola, FL:  trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds); following another vehicle too closely

• Charles Molands, 29, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Joshua Nagel, 35, Mt. Vernon:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Brandy Peters, 41, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Charles Moore, 60, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree – victim under 12 years old; sexual abuse, 1st degree

• Steven Knuckles, 45, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Christopher Campbell, 49, Science Hill, KY:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jason Johnson, 39, Richmond:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security- 1st offense; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Robert Herren, 40, Corbin, KY:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jason Bicknell, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

