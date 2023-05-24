Madison County Detention Center: May 14 -- 17, 2023

May 14

• Angel Heaven, 23, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Jeanetta Maze, 42, Winchester:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Stephanie Paige McMurray, 24, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Evan Miller, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Kimberly Ann Coomer, 51, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Daniel Garcia, 37, Atlanta, Georgia:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Donte Gibson, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jamikia Williams, 39, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

May 15

• Anthony William Cornelison, 56, Richmond:  probation violation, for felony offense (3 counts)

• Samantha Thacker, 40, Paint Lick:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Chad Allen, 42, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Andrea Daughdrill, 36, Somerset:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jacob Cutright, 23, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Steven Lee Knuckles, 47, Berea:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; harassing communications; serving parole violation warrant

• Timothy Salyer, 61, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

May 16

• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jayme R. Bowling, 41, Lexington:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Ashley Ray Semones, 34, Harrodsburg:  hold for court

• Timothy Chad Renfro, 41, Richmond:  hold for court 

• Justin Seeley, 27, London:  hold for court

• David Holt, 43, Muskegon, Michigan:  hold for court

• Tequila Kay Gould, 38, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 60, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Chelsea Cole, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor; bail jumping, 1st degree; persistent felony offender, II; probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Robert Wooten, 55, Manchester:  failure to appear

• Lisa Bruner, 61, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Glory Pierce, 50, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

May 17

• Heather Childers, 31, Louisville:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Austin Powell, 26, Sandgap:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Minerva Perez, 41, Richmond:  improper equipment; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances); failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• LaDonna Susan Riddell, 42, Richmond:  hold for court

• Anthony Hall, 21, Richmond:  hold for court

• Michael Mivins, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Carrie Fuit, 42, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000

• James Gregory McKinney. 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

