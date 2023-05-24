Madison County Detention Center: May 14 -- 17, 2023

May 14
• Angel Heaven, 23, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Jeanetta Maze, 42, Winchester: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Stephanie Paige McMurray, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Evan Miller, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Kimberly Ann Coomer, 51, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Daniel Garcia, 37, Atlanta, Georgia: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Donte Gibson, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jamikia Williams, 39, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
May 15
• Anthony William Cornelison, 56, Richmond: probation violation, for felony offense (3 counts)
• Samantha Thacker, 40, Paint Lick: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Chad Allen, 42, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Andrea Daughdrill, 36, Somerset: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jacob Cutright, 23, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Steven Lee Knuckles, 47, Berea: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; harassing communications; serving parole violation warrant
• Timothy Salyer, 61, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
May 16
• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jayme R. Bowling, 41, Lexington: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ashley Ray Semones, 34, Harrodsburg: hold for court
• Timothy Chad Renfro, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Justin Seeley, 27, London: hold for court
• David Holt, 43, Muskegon, Michigan: hold for court
• Tequila Kay Gould, 38, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 60, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Chelsea Cole, 26, Richmond: failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor; bail jumping, 1st degree; persistent felony offender, II; probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Robert Wooten, 55, Manchester: failure to appear
• Lisa Bruner, 61, Richmond: failure to appear
• Glory Pierce, 50, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
May 17
• Heather Childers, 31, Louisville: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Austin Powell, 26, Sandgap: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Minerva Perez, 41, Richmond: improper equipment; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances); failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• LaDonna Susan Riddell, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Anthony Hall, 21, Richmond: hold for court
• Michael Mivins, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carrie Fuit, 42, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000
• James Gregory McKinney. 46, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
