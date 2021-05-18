Madison County Detention Center: May 14, 2021

 

• Jerry Wolke, 49, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Tristan Raley, 38, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Erica Fox, 5, Gray, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Shena Morgan, 31, Berea, KY:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense

• Matthew Gadd, 53, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Cynthia Kirk, 37, Richmond:  abuse of a teacher, prohibited

• Dominicke Williams, 28, Irvine, CA:  speeding 26 or more over speed limit; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seatbelts; trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 pounds) – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Alissa Cardiosso, 41, Atlanta, GA:  promoting contraband – 1st degree; theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense

(greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kenneth Borders, 34, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Barry Bailey, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Seth McLaughlin, 37, Richmond:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; possession of marijuana

• Jennifer Vanover, 31, Beattyville, KY:  failure to appear

• Sarah Puckett, 37, Cynthiana, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal; disregard – fail to yield right of way

• Brian Hatcher, 37, Somerset, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree –drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Christina Williams, 48, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

