Madison County Detention Center: May 14, 2021

• Jerry Wolke, 49, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Tristan Raley, 38, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Erica Fox, 5, Gray, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Shena Morgan, 31, Berea, KY: no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense
• Matthew Gadd, 53, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Cynthia Kirk, 37, Richmond: abuse of a teacher, prohibited
• Dominicke Williams, 28, Irvine, CA: speeding 26 or more over speed limit; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seatbelts; trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 pounds) – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Alissa Cardiosso, 41, Atlanta, GA: promoting contraband – 1st degree; theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense
(greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth Borders, 34, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Barry Bailey, 58, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Seth McLaughlin, 37, Richmond: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; possession of marijuana
• Jennifer Vanover, 31, Beattyville, KY: failure to appear
• Sarah Puckett, 37, Cynthiana, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to or improper signal; disregard – fail to yield right of way
• Brian Hatcher, 37, Somerset, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree –drug unspecified; tampering with physical evidence’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Christina Williams, 48, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
