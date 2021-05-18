Madison County Detention Center: May 15, 2021

 

• Jonathan Witt, 35, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense – heroin; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jonathan Trent, 47, Winchester, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Tyler Nix, 26, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Michael Bishop, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Terry Hawley, 25, Lancaster, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• John Deck, 59, Richmond:  wanton endangerment, 1st degree

• Thomas Wells, 45, Beattyville, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Thomas Crowe, 29, Berea:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kenneth Barker, 44, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Christopher Means, 35, Irvine, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Rebecca Griffett, 35, Beattville, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Manuel Castillo, 24, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence .08 -1st offense (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Holly Smith, 31, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

James Terry, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

