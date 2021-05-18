Madison County Detention Center: May 15, 2021

• Jonathan Witt, 35, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense – heroin; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jonathan Trent, 47, Winchester, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Tyler Nix, 26, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Michael Bishop, 46, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Terry Hawley, 25, Lancaster, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• John Deck, 59, Richmond: wanton endangerment, 1st degree
• Thomas Wells, 45, Beattyville, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Thomas Crowe, 29, Berea: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth Barker, 44, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Christopher Means, 35, Irvine, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Rebecca Griffett, 35, Beattville, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Manuel Castillo, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence .08 -1st offense (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Holly Smith, 31, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
