Madison County Detention Center: May 17, 2021

• Christopher Coleman, 43, Richmond: no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Randy Shell, 25, Richmond: strangulation, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Jennifer Jackson, 42, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Jacob Pearson, 26, Mt. Vernon, KY: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• John Mattingly, 35, Richmond: assault, 3rd degree – police officer or parole officer; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense)
• James McGuire, 56, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Billy Robinson, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Deborah Parks, 68, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kevin Feltner, 29, Waco: execute warrant (for Federal agency); drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) 1st offense
• Nina Holt, 31, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Jessica Daughtery, 48, Gray Hawk, KY: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Michelle Wilson, 47, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
