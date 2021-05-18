Madison County Detention Center: May 17, 2021

• Christopher Coleman, 43, Richmond:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Randy Shell, 25, Richmond:  strangulation, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Jennifer Jackson, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Jacob Pearson, 26, Mt. Vernon, KY:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• John Mattingly, 35, Richmond:  assault, 3rd degree – police officer or parole officer; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense)

• James McGuire, 56,  Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Billy Robinson, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Deborah Parks, 68, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Kevin Feltner, 29, Waco:  execute warrant (for Federal agency); drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) 1st offense

• Nina Holt, 31, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Jessica Daughtery, 48, Gray Hawk, KY:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Michelle Wilson, 47, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

