Madison County Detention Center: May 18 - 20, 2023

May 18

• Austin Quinn Bernsten, 27, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Michael Wayne Vanwinkle, 31, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jaren Boyd, 23, Louisville:  harassment – physical contact – no injury; fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot)

• Lucy Rose Smith, 32, Berea:  failure to appear

• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph Edward Mathis, 36, Berea:  failure to appear

• John Bishop Kemper, 47, Berea:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Floyd Hardin Neeley, 52, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; resisting arrest

 

May 19

• Vicktory Jane Allen, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no-operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card

• Rita Steel, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Thomas Prevatte, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Donnie Ray Kindred, 43, Waco:  hold for court

• David Chasse, 34, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Jamaru Clay, 21, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Casey Lee Hayes, 31, Berea:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st; receiving stolen property (firearm); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Bobby Ray Thompson, 37, Statesville, North Carolina:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Tony Lee McHone, 54, Berea:  failure to appear

• Joshua Solis, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine:  serving weekends

• Darrin Pingleton, 30, Richmond:  commitment order

• Haley Gay, 27, Corbin:  serving time

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Donte Gibson, 32, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Samuel P. Terry, 40, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Jeremy Scott Abrams, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Matthew L. Sheridan, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

 

May 20

• Rhiley Rhucker, 24, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st

• Tehyanna M. Pocknett, 25, Richmond:  murder; resisting arrest

• Michael Shane Martin, 43, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; menacing

• Patricia Hall, 58, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Georgia Bartley, 31, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Dallas Hall, 63, Florence:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Dmetris Barry, 32, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Yogeshkumar Patel, 36, Somerset:  careless driving; license to be in possession; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .0 8 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Isaac Rawlins, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Charles Golden Biggs, 39, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dale Clark, 67, Ravenna:   operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; illegal possession of legend drug

