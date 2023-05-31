Madison County Detention Center: May 18 - 20, 2023

May 18
• Austin Quinn Bernsten, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Michael Wayne Vanwinkle, 31, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jaren Boyd, 23, Louisville: harassment – physical contact – no injury; fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot)
• Lucy Rose Smith, 32, Berea: failure to appear
• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Edward Mathis, 36, Berea: failure to appear
• John Bishop Kemper, 47, Berea: failure to appear (4 counts)
• Floyd Hardin Neeley, 52, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; resisting arrest
May 19
• Vicktory Jane Allen, 42, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no-operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card
• Rita Steel, 33, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Thomas Prevatte, 43, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Donnie Ray Kindred, 43, Waco: hold for court
• David Chasse, 34, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Jamaru Clay, 21, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Casey Lee Hayes, 31, Berea: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st; receiving stolen property (firearm); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Bobby Ray Thompson, 37, Statesville, North Carolina: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Tony Lee McHone, 54, Berea: failure to appear
• Joshua Solis, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine: serving weekends
• Darrin Pingleton, 30, Richmond: commitment order
• Haley Gay, 27, Corbin: serving time
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
• Donte Gibson, 32, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Samuel P. Terry, 40, Richmond: serving weekends
• Jeremy Scott Abrams, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Matthew L. Sheridan, 59, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
May 20
• Rhiley Rhucker, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st
• Tehyanna M. Pocknett, 25, Richmond: murder; resisting arrest
• Michael Shane Martin, 43, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; menacing
• Patricia Hall, 58, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Georgia Bartley, 31, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Dallas Hall, 63, Florence: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Dmetris Barry, 32, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Yogeshkumar Patel, 36, Somerset: careless driving; license to be in possession; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .0 8 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Isaac Rawlins, 31, Berea: failure to appear
• Charles Golden Biggs, 39, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dale Clark, 67, Ravenna: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; illegal possession of legend drug
