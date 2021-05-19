Madison County Detention Center: May 18, 2021

• Percy Kirk, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Mikel Gilbert, 52, McKee, KY: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Austin Lizarraga, 24, Richmond: theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)
• Misty Wilson, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Timmie Feltner, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Clifton Willoughby, 36, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Holly Watkins, 24, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Travis Count, 35, Rome, GA: failure to wear seatbelts; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.