Madison County Detention Center: May 19, 2021

• Misty Daniel, 38, Waco:  failure to appear

• Jacqueline Wright, 33, Nicholasville, KY:  violation of condition of release; failure to appear

• Shelton King, 25, Detroit, MI:  serving parole violation warrant; following another vehicle too closely; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Gregory Skidmore, 37, Lexington, KY:  failure to appear

• Aaron Bryan, 36, Nicholasville, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Bobby Monk, 44, Richmond:  careless driving; failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st

• Britney Barnes, 33, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Timothy Brockman, 52, Richmond:  no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; one headlight; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Gordon King, 51, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Scott Hall, 55, Lexington, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

