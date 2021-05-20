Madison County Detention Center: May 19, 2021

• Misty Daniel, 38, Waco: failure to appear
• Jacqueline Wright, 33, Nicholasville, KY: violation of condition of release; failure to appear
• Shelton King, 25, Detroit, MI: serving parole violation warrant; following another vehicle too closely; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Gregory Skidmore, 37, Lexington, KY: failure to appear
• Aaron Bryan, 36, Nicholasville, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bobby Monk, 44, Richmond: careless driving; failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st
• Britney Barnes, 33, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Timothy Brockman, 52, Richmond: no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; one headlight; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Gordon King, 51, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Scott Hall, 55, Lexington, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
