Madison County Detention Center: May 2, 2021

• Amy Taylor, 43, Newburg, IN: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Rebel Roser, 35, Berea: failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -3rd; failure to produce insurance card
• Ernest Cope, 62, Berea: assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury); resisting arrest
• Hunter Terrill, 21, Richmond: careless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea: failure to wear seatbelts; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Hicks, 44, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana
