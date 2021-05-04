Madison County Detention Center: May 2, 2021

• Amy Taylor, 43, Newburg, IN:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Rebel Roser, 35, Berea:  failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -3rd; failure to produce insurance card

• Ernest Cope, 62, Berea:  assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury); resisting arrest

• Hunter Terrill, 21, Richmond:  careless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea:  failure to wear seatbelts; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James Hicks, 44, Richmond:  no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you