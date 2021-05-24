Madison County Detention Center: May 20, 2021

• Timothy Brockman, 52, Richmond: no registration plats; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; one headlight; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Gordon King, 51, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening – 3rd degree; assault 4th degree, domestic violence (no visible injury); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Scott Hall, 55, Lexington, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Stanley Harrison, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Henry Lynch, 41, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Hannah Barber, 27, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree; violation of conditions of release; failure to appear

• Nicole Wright, 39, Austin, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; failure to or improper signal; speeding 18 mph over limit; careless driving

• Joshua Spurlock, 34, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)

• Henry Taylor, 62, Lexington, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); bribery of a public servant; prescription contains substance not in proper container – 1st; failure to appear

• Destiny Palmer, 23, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to provide insurance card

