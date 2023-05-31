Madison County Detention Center: May 21 - 24, 2023

May 21
• William Lee Kitchen, 29, Nicholasville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana
• Brandon M. Muckenfuss, 29, Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina: failure to appear
• Nanci Licec Garcia-Cueves, 27, Lexington: careless driving; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st
• Shaquisha Anderson, 20, Kalamazoo, Michigan: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Sally Renee Embree, 35, Louisville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; promoting contraband – 1st; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Ben Ellis Begley, 44, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
May 22
• Brian Ishmael, 47, Richmond: assault – 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Bobbie J. Peters, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kelley Lynne Wendel, 40, Mt. Vernon: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Cameron Scott Lashelle, 30, Berea: speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; no motorcycle operator’s license’ resisting arrest’ failure to produce insurance card; display of illegal/altered registration plate; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Bobbi Sturgill, 27, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Jermiah Smith, 41, London: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Arthur L. Brown, 48, Detroit, Michigan: failure to appear
• Cody Wayne Helton, 31, Lancaster: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Heather Renee Durham, 37, Stanford: failure to appear
• Elizabeth Bowman, 28, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Chad Ryan Allen, 42, Berea: Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); persistent felony offender I
• Brandon J. Ness, 20, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Misty Lynn Daniel, 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Mark Morris, 45, Nicholasville: theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear
• Richard Brown, 41, Louisville: failure to appear
• John William Pence, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Racheal Allen, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
May 23
• Josh Abney, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Jacquline Sizemore, 36, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Andrea Vanwinkle, 31, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Shawn D. Lamb, 29, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Christina Lynn Williams, 48, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Jeffery Bill Williams, 53, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree
• Paul Mitchem, 37, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Makayla Wiley, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Paul Chapman, 33, Paducah: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Trevor Aaron Kayde Lawson, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Thomas J. Carpenter, 43, Mt. Vernon: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
May 24
• Cody Johnson, 31, South Fulton, Tennessee: trafficking in a marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
• Thomas E. Gentry, 41, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Leanne Danielle Barrett, 35, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Gary L Harrison, 48, Hamilton, Ohio: failure to appear
• Nakota Clifford, 27, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joshua Allen, 29, Frankfort: criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing; resisting arrest; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Sarah Elizabeth Sparks, 32, Sandgap: failure to appear
• Chasity Dawn Ward, 27, McKee: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Deashon Gowdy, 22, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree; assault, 4ht degree (minor injury)
• Joseph Taunei Lansing, 43, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Kenneth Edward Earles, 56, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; failure to appear (2 counts)
