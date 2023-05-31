Madison County Detention Center: May 21 - 24, 2023

May 21

• William Lee Kitchen, 29, Nicholasville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana

• Brandon M. Muckenfuss, 29, Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina:  failure to appear

• Nanci Licec Garcia-Cueves, 27, Lexington:  careless driving; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st

• Shaquisha Anderson, 20, Kalamazoo, Michigan:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Sally Renee Embree, 35, Louisville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; promoting contraband – 1st; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Ben Ellis Begley, 44, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

May 22

• Brian Ishmael, 47, Richmond:  assault – 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Bobbie J. Peters, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kelley Lynne Wendel, 40, Mt. Vernon:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Cameron Scott Lashelle, 30, Berea:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; no motorcycle operator’s license’ resisting arrest’ failure to produce insurance card; display of illegal/altered registration plate; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bobbi Sturgill, 27, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Jermiah Smith, 41, London:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Arthur L. Brown, 48, Detroit, Michigan:  failure to appear

• Cody Wayne Helton, 31, Lancaster:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Heather Renee Durham, 37, Stanford:  failure to appear

• Elizabeth Bowman, 28, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Chad Ryan Allen, 42, Berea:  Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); persistent felony offender I

• Brandon J. Ness, 20, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Misty Lynn Daniel, 40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mark Morris, 45, Nicholasville:  theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear

• Richard Brown, 41, Louisville:  failure to appear

• John William Pence, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Racheal Allen, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

May 23

• Josh Abney, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jacquline Sizemore, 36, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Andrea Vanwinkle, 31, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Shawn D. Lamb, 29, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Christina Lynn Williams, 48, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)

• Jeffery Bill Williams, 53, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree

• Paul Mitchem, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Makayla Wiley, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Paul Chapman, 33, Paducah:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Trevor Aaron Kayde Lawson, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Thomas J. Carpenter, 43, Mt. Vernon:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

May 24

• Cody Johnson, 31, South Fulton, Tennessee:  trafficking in a marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card

• Thomas E. Gentry, 41, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Leanne Danielle Barrett, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Gary L Harrison, 48, Hamilton, Ohio:  failure to appear

• Nakota Clifford, 27, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Joshua Allen, 29, Frankfort:  criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing; resisting arrest; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Sarah Elizabeth Sparks, 32, Sandgap:  failure to appear

• Chasity Dawn Ward, 27, McKee:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Deashon Gowdy, 22, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; assault, 4ht degree (minor injury)

• Joseph Taunei Lansing, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Kenneth Edward Earles, 56, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; failure to appear (2 counts)

