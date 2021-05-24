Madison County Detention Center: May 21, 2021

• Patrick Lamb, 41, Berea:  receiving stolen property under $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks under $500; obscuring the identity of a machine $500 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Mark Bush, 42, Lexington, KY:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Larry Hubbard, 41, Broadhead, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

• Billy Johnson, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dalton Hammerle, 22, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Cynthia Puckett, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Bryan Beagle, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Timothy Vanwinkle, 27, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Noah Anderson, 23, Merced, CA:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• John Wall, 46, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you