Madison County Detention Center: May 21, 2021

• Patrick Lamb, 41, Berea: receiving stolen property under $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks under $500; obscuring the identity of a machine $500 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Mark Bush, 42, Lexington, KY: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Larry Hubbard, 41, Broadhead, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
• Billy Johnson, 37, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dalton Hammerle, 22, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Cynthia Puckett, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bryan Beagle, 36, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Timothy Vanwinkle, 27, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Noah Anderson, 23, Merced, CA: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• John Wall, 46, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
