Madison County Detention Center: May 22 -28, 2023

May 25

• Leah Rains, 26, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Warren Glen McKinney, 49, Berea:  no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• David Edmonds, 19, Richmond:  careless driving; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st

• Branden Allen, 37, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Michael Mivins, 47, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Donald Wayne Gross, 34, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal littering; obstructing a highway

• Stanley Clinton Harrison, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Elizabeth Isaacs, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Keishawn Edwards, 19, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Nathan Derek Cole, 27, Louisville:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); careless driving

• Dana Williams, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dax Durham, 46, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no motorcycle operator’s license; license to be in possession; failure to comply with helmet law over 21 years of age

• Sandra M. Frederick, 58, Waco:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

• Steven Carol Propes, 33, Richmond:  speeding, 10 mph over limit; reckless driving; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle without ignition. Interlock device; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 4th or greater offense; failure to or improper signal; communication device violation, 1st offense

• April Lynn Walker, 44, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; promoting contraband – 1sst degree; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

May 26

• Evan Campbell, 24, Berea:  speeding, 24 mph over limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Gregory Denham, 38, Louisville:  serving parole violation warrant

• Karter Mullins, 19, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; no registration plates

• Kenneth Dewayne Biggs, 38, Waco:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Jalend C. Campbell, 23, Lexington:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; burglary, 1st degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jessica Alexus Shepherd, 40, Richmond:  hindering prosecution or apprehension – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana

• Amanda Whitaker, 42, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Quinten Avery, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joshua N. Anders, 32, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); failure to appear; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Jonathan Wells, 19, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Richmond:  serving time

• Joseph Vaughn, 18, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Tyler M. Jordon, 26, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Mary Jolynn Gaunce, 38, Lexington:  failure to appear

May 27

• Russell Wheeler, 48, Paducah:  burglary, 2nd degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing; possession of marijuana; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Richard Allen Quarrels, 47, not given:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; resisting arrest

• Matthew Smith, 39, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Thomas C. Newsome, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Frank A. Moore, 51, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Ryan N. Dulen, 23, Richmond:  assault, 4th degrees (domestic violence) minor injury

• Dakota Shane Standifer, 19, Worcester, Vermont:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

