Madison County Detention Center: May 22 -28, 2023

May 25
• Leah Rains, 26, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Warren Glen McKinney, 49, Berea: no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• David Edmonds, 19, Richmond: careless driving; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st
• Branden Allen, 37, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Michael Mivins, 47, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Donald Wayne Gross, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal littering; obstructing a highway
• Stanley Clinton Harrison, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Elizabeth Isaacs, 43, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Keishawn Edwards, 19, Lexington: failure to appear
• Nathan Derek Cole, 27, Louisville: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); careless driving
• Dana Williams, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dax Durham, 46, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no motorcycle operator’s license; license to be in possession; failure to comply with helmet law over 21 years of age
• Sandra M. Frederick, 58, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Steven Carol Propes, 33, Richmond: speeding, 10 mph over limit; reckless driving; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle/motorcycle without ignition. Interlock device; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 4th or greater offense; failure to or improper signal; communication device violation, 1st offense
• April Lynn Walker, 44, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; promoting contraband – 1sst degree; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
May 26
• Evan Campbell, 24, Berea: speeding, 24 mph over limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Gregory Denham, 38, Louisville: serving parole violation warrant
• Karter Mullins, 19, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; no registration plates
• Kenneth Dewayne Biggs, 38, Waco: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Jalend C. Campbell, 23, Lexington: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; burglary, 1st degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jessica Alexus Shepherd, 40, Richmond: hindering prosecution or apprehension – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana
• Amanda Whitaker, 42, Louisville: failure to appear
• Quinten Avery, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joshua N. Anders, 32, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts); failure to appear; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Jonathan Wells, 19, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond: serving weekends
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Richmond: serving time
• Joseph Vaughn, 18, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Tyler M. Jordon, 26, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Mary Jolynn Gaunce, 38, Lexington: failure to appear
May 27
• Russell Wheeler, 48, Paducah: burglary, 2nd degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing; possession of marijuana; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Richard Allen Quarrels, 47, not given: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; resisting arrest
• Matthew Smith, 39, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Thomas C. Newsome, 58, Richmond: failure to appear
• Frank A. Moore, 51, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Ryan N. Dulen, 23, Richmond: assault, 4th degrees (domestic violence) minor injury
• Dakota Shane Standifer, 19, Worcester, Vermont: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.