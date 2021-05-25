Madison County Detention Center: May 22, 2021 (revised)

• Shannon Feltner, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Dustin Gerald, 21, Richmond: failure to appear
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• William Clark, 57, Irvine, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates
• Joseph Smith, 21, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Nichole Johnson, 39, Richmond: public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• William Hill, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kelly Stacy, 34, Mt. Vernon, KY: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Lois McHone, 78, Berea: non-payment of fines
• James Dooley, 56, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Felicia Leann Shinevarre, 29, Tyner, KY: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Lauren Arnold, 31, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree
• Brooks Denham, 21, Winchester, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Pennie Robinson, 60, Connersville, IN: fugitive from another state – warrant required
