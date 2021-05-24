Madison County Detention Center: May 22, 2021

• Shannon Feltner, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Dustin Gerald, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• William Clark, 57, Irvine, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1at offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates

• Joseph Smith, 21, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Nichole Johnson, 39, Richmond:  public intoxication -  controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• William Hill, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kelly Stacy, 34, Mt. Vernon, KY:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)

