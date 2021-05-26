Madison County Detention Center: May 24, 2021

• Jeffery Clark, 34, Richmond: disregarding a stop sign; excessive windshield/window tinting; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Gerald Burson, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rex Barrett, 56, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Steven Combs, 56, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
• Paul Voils, 20, Irvine, KY: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Amy Newby, 36, Berea: probation violation – for felony offense
• Sydney Coffey, 30, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jason Griffith, 51, not given: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
