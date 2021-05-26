Madison County Detention Center: May 24, 2021

• Jeffery Clark, 34, Richmond: disregarding a stop sign; excessive windshield/window tinting; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Gerald Burson, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rex Barrett, 56, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Steven Combs, 56, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

• Paul Voils, 20, Irvine, KY:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Amy Newby, 36, Berea:  probation violation – for felony offense

• Sydney Coffey, 30, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jason Griffith, 51, not given:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

