Madison County Detention Center: May 26, 2021

Victoria Smith, 29, Elkton, KY:  failure to appear

• Corey Skiles, 29, Carrie, KY:  failure to appear

• Melissa Woods, 42, Harrodsburg, KY:  burglary, 3rd degree; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree

• Ashley Ray, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Verna Rose, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Joshua Dixon, 37, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• George Ballard, 46. Berea:  cultivate in marijuana (5 plants or more) – 1st offense; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds) – 1st offense

• Kevin Kelley, 40, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense; failure to appear (2 counts)

