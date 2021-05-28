Madison County Detention Center: May 27, 2021

• Jeremiah Johnson33, Irvine, KY: failure to appear
• James Lear, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Stephen Parks, 24, Berea: parole violation – for technical offense
• Ryan Sowers, 36, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Paul Masters, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Timothy Stanley, 29, Irvine, KY: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Darrel Dawson, 42, Louisville, KY: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Andrea Daughdrill, 34, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Charity Roberson, 32, Hattiesburg, MS: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.