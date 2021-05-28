Madison County Detention Center: May 27, 2021

• Jeremiah Johnson33, Irvine, KY:  failure to appear

• James Lear, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Stephen Parks, 24, Berea:  parole violation – for technical offense

• Ryan Sowers, 36, Berea:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Paul Masters, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Timothy Stanley, 29, Irvine, KY:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)

• Darrel Dawson, 42, Louisville, KY:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Andrea Daughdrill, 34, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Charity Roberson, 32, Hattiesburg, MS:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

