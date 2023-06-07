Madison County Detention Center: May 28 - 31, 2023

May 28
• Kenneth Barker, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Dennis Sexton, Jr. 56, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Tiffany Berry, 27, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Andrew Sturgil, 21, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Amberly Berry, 28, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
May 29
• Joshua Delarosa, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
May 30
• Melinda Gilmore, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Zachary Thompson, 40, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Terrell V. Horton, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Justin Decker, 37, Lexington: manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Lonnie W. Clemmons, 37, Berea: strangulation, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Stephanie M. Messer, 45, not given: hold for court
• Erica Fox, 37, not given: hold for court
• Minerva Perez, 41, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Colburn Dorsey, 37, Mt. Vernon: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Edward Lee Newton, 46, Richmond: rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless
• Angela Abercrombie, 54, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jamie Lynn Isaacs, 38, McKee: failure to appear (2 counts)
May 31
• William T. Marcum, 52, Berea: assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Deanna Lakes, 59, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense
• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Wayne McDaniel, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
• Glenn Dana Partin, 48, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Clinton C. Smith, Jr., 66, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Paul Doughman, 49, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Micheal Jackson, 56, Lexington: failure to appear
• Danielle Riddle, 34, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Adam Lee Anglin, 35, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Thomas Eldridge Simmons, 57, Richmond: hold for court
• Jason Caldwell, 30, Evarts: failure to appear
• Jason Keith Blair, 47, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Kaitlyn R. Moore, 29, Lexington: failure to appear; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear
• Anthony Glenn Cates, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• James Holovich, 32, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Dylan Woods, 29, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Michael D. Bishop, 48, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Samuel F. Terry, 40, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.