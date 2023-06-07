Madison County Detention Center: May 28 - 31, 2023

May 28

• Kenneth Barker, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Dennis Sexton, Jr. 56, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Tiffany Berry, 27, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Andrew Sturgil, 21, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Amberly Berry, 28, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

May 29

• Joshua Delarosa, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear 

May  30

• Melinda Gilmore, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Zachary Thompson, 40, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Terrell V. Horton, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Justin Decker, 37, Lexington:  manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Lonnie W. Clemmons, 37, Berea:  strangulation, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Stephanie M. Messer, 45, not given:  hold for court

• Erica Fox, 37, not given:  hold for court

• Minerva Perez, 41, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Colburn Dorsey, 37, Mt. Vernon:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Edward Lee Newton, 46, Richmond:  rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless

• Angela Abercrombie, 54, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jamie Lynn Isaacs, 38, McKee:  failure to appear (2 counts)

May 31

• William T. Marcum, 52, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Deanna Lakes, 59, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense

• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Wayne McDaniel, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Glenn Dana Partin, 48, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Clinton C. Smith, Jr., 66, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Paul Doughman, 49, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Micheal Jackson, 56, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Danielle Riddle, 34, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Adam Lee Anglin, 35, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Thomas Eldridge Simmons, 57, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jason Caldwell, 30, Evarts:  failure to appear

• Jason Keith Blair, 47, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Kaitlyn R.  Moore, 29, Lexington:  failure to appear; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear

• Anthony Glenn Cates, 39, Richmond:  hold for court

• James Holovich, 32, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Dylan Woods, 29, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Michael D. Bishop, 48, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Samuel F. Terry, 40, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

