Madison County Detention Center; May 28, 2021

• James Neal, 34, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense

• Jason Bowling, 44, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card

• Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy possess; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Tony Poynter, 52, Richmond:  assault 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)

• Deaaron Maney, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)

• Mackey Mills, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Noah Anderson, 23, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; driving without a license/negligence in accident; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Collin Dinatale, 28, Louisville, KY:  failure to appear

• Christopher Flannery, 26, Crab Orchard, KY:  failure to appear

• Daniel Griggs, 41, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 1st degree

• Brittany Roberts, 35, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you