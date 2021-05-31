Madison County Detention Center; May 28, 2021

• James Neal, 34, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense
• Jason Bowling, 44, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
• Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy possess; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Tony Poynter, 52, Richmond: assault 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Deaaron Maney, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury)
• Mackey Mills, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Noah Anderson, 23, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; driving without a license/negligence in accident; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Collin Dinatale, 28, Louisville, KY: failure to appear
• Christopher Flannery, 26, Crab Orchard, KY: failure to appear
• Daniel Griggs, 41, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 1st degree
• Brittany Roberts, 35, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.