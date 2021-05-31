Madison County Detention Center: May 29, 2021

• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Franky Wagers, 47, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Wagers, 24, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Abraham Polly, 62, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Calvin King, 50, Hazard, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500
• Brandi Brewer, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bradley Vernon, 50, Paducah, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense or greater offense(s)
