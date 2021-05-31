Madison County Detention Center: May 29, 2021

• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Franky Wagers, 47, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Michael Wagers, 24, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Abraham Polly, 62, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Calvin King, 50, Hazard, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500

• Brandi Brewer, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bradley Vernon, 50, Paducah, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense or greater offense(s)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you