Madison County Detention Center: May 3, 2021

• Jerry Gray, 57, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tonya Lynch, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Willie Hunter, 52, Richmond:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Justin Morris, 38, Lexington, KY:  failure to appear

• Latoya Childers, 27, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Rodney Hunt, 48, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

• Alexander Roberts, 21, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree

• Jared Tucker, 45, Waco:  failure to appear

• Cassandra McIntosh, 36, Irvine, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Terry Hensley, 52, Berea, improper equipment; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence

