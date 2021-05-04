Madison County Detention Center: May 3, 2021

• Jerry Gray, 57, Berea: failure to appear
• Tonya Lynch, 39, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Willie Hunter, 52, Richmond: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Justin Morris, 38, Lexington, KY: failure to appear
• Latoya Childers, 27, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Rodney Hunt, 48, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
• Alexander Roberts, 21, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree
• Jared Tucker, 45, Waco: failure to appear
• Cassandra McIntosh, 36, Irvine, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Terry Hensley, 52, Berea, improper equipment; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.