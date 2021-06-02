Madison County Detention Center May 30, 2021

• Cassie Guinn, 33, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree –drug unspecified; probation, violation for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Christopher McKinney, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond:  criminal mischief – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree

• Tonya Clifton, 41, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Keisha Bruce, 30, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Kevin Lawson, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jesse Day, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Jonathan McClary, 24, Lexington, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; all terrain vehicles violations

