Madison County Detention Center May 30, 2021

• Cassie Guinn, 33, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree –drug unspecified; probation, violation for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christopher McKinney, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond: criminal mischief – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree
• Tonya Clifton, 41, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Keisha Bruce, 30, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Kevin Lawson, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jesse Day, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Jonathan McClary, 24, Lexington, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; all terrain vehicles violations
