Madison County Detention Center: May 4 - 6, 2023

May 4

• Tammy Jean Berryman, 49, Clay City:  failure to appear

• John Joseph Walsh, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury), resisting arrest

• Isak Reed Caudill, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no tail lamps

• Gary Lee McNally, 58, Mt. Vernon:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Bruce Alan Clark, 61, Finley:  failure to or improper signal; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense’ improper registration plate; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Patricia Evelin Edington, 43, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Landon Brinegar, 19, Richmond:  unlawful transaction with a minor, 3rd degree

• Laketta Renee Palmer, 47, Louisville:  failure to appear

• William Tyler Watkins, 32, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Quentin Scott, 30, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jason M. Durham, 44, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)

• Matthew Stamper, 34, not given:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Matthew C. Dallam, 58, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Trevor Sparks, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Kenneth B. Reams, 39, Lexington:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Christopher Lee Pennington, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dante Clemente Altamirano, 25, Richmond:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; no motorcycle operator’s license; improper passing; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

May 5

• Jonathan Chasteen, 60, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Lisa Sewell Neal, 56, Richmond:  no tail lamps; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Hunter Emily Gray, 25, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 33, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree

• Harold E. Gilbert, 56, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest

• Charles Edward Endicott, 35, Waco:  failure to appear

• Jobie Allen Kirby, 40, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine:  serving weekends

• Faron Collins, 69, Richmond:  leaving scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Orlando:  serving weekends

• Elmer J. Kidd, 52, Lexington:  robbery, 1st degree

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Winchester:  serving weekends

• John K. Falin, 49, Berea:  failure to appear

• Samuel P. Terry, 40, Richmond:  serving weekends

May 6

• Garrett Cole Rikard, 23, Dexter, Missouri:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Anton Demarco Rucker, 27, Nashville, Tennessee:  fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)

• James Rollins, 33, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts

• Dana Henahan, 66, Roanoke, Virginia:  possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• James Parsons, 29, Paint Lick:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jamie Lynn Isaacs, 38, Annville:  failure to appear; bail jumping, 2nd degree

• Lana Mays, 32, Annville:  failure to appear; bail jumping, 2nd degree

• Hubert Stewart, 42, Winchester:  alcohol intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug not specified)

• Robert Nelson, 41, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Alicia Dawn McGee, 38, Annville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Michael Short, 55, Berea:  failure to appear

• Andrea Denise Patterson, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michael Glennon, 41, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Quanisha Ballard, 30, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure appear

• Michael Hubbard, 43, London:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -3rd; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle 

• Michael Gerard Murphy, 34, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol

• Jim Freeman, 47, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st 

• Nickole Abegg, 49, Louisville:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

