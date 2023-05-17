Madison County Detention Center: May 4 - 6, 2023

May 4
• Tammy Jean Berryman, 49, Clay City: failure to appear
• John Joseph Walsh, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury), resisting arrest
• Isak Reed Caudill, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no tail lamps
• Gary Lee McNally, 58, Mt. Vernon: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bruce Alan Clark, 61, Finley: failure to or improper signal; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense’ improper registration plate; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Patricia Evelin Edington, 43, Richmond: possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Landon Brinegar, 19, Richmond: unlawful transaction with a minor, 3rd degree
• Laketta Renee Palmer, 47, Louisville: failure to appear
• William Tyler Watkins, 32, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Quentin Scott, 30, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Jason M. Durham, 44, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)
• Matthew Stamper, 34, not given: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Matthew C. Dallam, 58, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Trevor Sparks, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Kenneth B. Reams, 39, Lexington: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Christopher Lee Pennington, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dante Clemente Altamirano, 25, Richmond: speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; no motorcycle operator’s license; improper passing; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
May 5
• Jonathan Chasteen, 60, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Lisa Sewell Neal, 56, Richmond: no tail lamps; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Hunter Emily Gray, 25, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 33, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree
• Harold E. Gilbert, 56, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest
• Charles Edward Endicott, 35, Waco: failure to appear
• Jobie Allen Kirby, 40, Irvine: failure to appear
• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine: serving weekends
• Faron Collins, 69, Richmond: leaving scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Orlando: serving weekends
• Elmer J. Kidd, 52, Lexington: robbery, 1st degree
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Winchester: serving weekends
• John K. Falin, 49, Berea: failure to appear
• Samuel P. Terry, 40, Richmond: serving weekends
May 6
• Garrett Cole Rikard, 23, Dexter, Missouri: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Anton Demarco Rucker, 27, Nashville, Tennessee: fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)
• James Rollins, 33, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts
• Dana Henahan, 66, Roanoke, Virginia: possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• James Parsons, 29, Paint Lick: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jamie Lynn Isaacs, 38, Annville: failure to appear; bail jumping, 2nd degree
• Lana Mays, 32, Annville: failure to appear; bail jumping, 2nd degree
• Hubert Stewart, 42, Winchester: alcohol intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug not specified)
• Robert Nelson, 41, Louisville: failure to appear
• Alicia Dawn McGee, 38, Annville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Michael Short, 55, Berea: failure to appear
• Andrea Denise Patterson, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michael Glennon, 41, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Quanisha Ballard, 30, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure appear
• Michael Hubbard, 43, London: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -3rd; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Michael Gerard Murphy, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol
• Jim Freeman, 47, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st
• Nickole Abegg, 49, Louisville: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
