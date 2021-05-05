Madison County Detention Center: May 4, 2021

• Russell Marshall, 56, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Joseph Lutes, 30, Hodgenville, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Melissa Lewis, 33, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Michelle, Cornett, 37, Irine, KS:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance – 1st offense/security; theft of identity of another without consent

• Steven Frederick, 32, Mt. Vernon, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Angelia Cox, 42, Mt. Vernon, KY:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Randall Townsend, 43, Hillsboro, KY:  failure to appear

• Paula Coffey, 55, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• James Guilbault, 39, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; failure to appear; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Dillon Strickland, 28, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Shane Tharpe, 43, Waco:  failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s-moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd

