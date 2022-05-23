Madison County Detention Center: May 5 - 7, 2022

May 5
• Brandon Ray McElroy, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Lindsey Robinson, 23, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Gary S. Penson, 37, Richmond: serving time
• Jessica R. Wills, 31, Winchester: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Misty Dawn Ball, 42, Berea: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Colin Alexander Vosmeier, 34, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Donna Lasha Stone, 41, Ravenna: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Heather M. Green, 29, Berea: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Justin Ray King, 40, Richmond: failure to appear (5 counts)
• Jessie Nipper, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .98 – 1st; resisting arrest
• Amber N. Wells, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Mario C. Castrejon-Rodriguez, 20, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Brian D. Horn, 50, Richmond: failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st
May 6
• Emile Melton, 22, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlleds substance -1st
• James B. Gullett, 28, McKee: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st;
Possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess
• Shawnta P. Patterson, 47, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Robert Alvin Campbell, 55, Winchester: failure to appear
• Braaz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester: serving time
• Damian Michael Honeycutt, 28, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
May 7
• Aaron Abner, 19, Winchester: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02-.07
• Raymond Alby Hullings, Jr., 65, Mt. Vernon: possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12; distribution of obscene matter to minors under the age of 12 – 1st offense
• Angela Taylor, 45, Cleveland, Tennessee: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense
• Jennifer Marcum, 43, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)
• Steven Tudor, 36, Lexington: failure to appear
• Patricia Ann Roberts, 56, Berea: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• James C. Holman, 46, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Cornelius Vargas, 30, Irvine: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Terri Susan Foster, 60, Richmond: failure to appear
• Justin Woosley, 36, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Justin Henson, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brandon J. Ness, 19, Richmond: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.