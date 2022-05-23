Madison County Detention Center: May 5 - 7, 2022

May 5

• Brandon Ray McElroy, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Lindsey Robinson, 23, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Gary S. Penson, 37, Richmond:  serving time

• Jessica R. Wills, 31, Winchester:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Misty Dawn Ball, 42, Berea:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Colin Alexander Vosmeier, 34, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Donna Lasha Stone, 41, Ravenna:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Heather M. Green, 29, Berea:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Justin Ray King, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear (5 counts)

• Jessie Nipper, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .98 – 1st; resisting arrest

• Amber N. Wells, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Mario C. Castrejon-Rodriguez, 20, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• Brian D. Horn, 50, Richmond:  failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st

May 6

• Emile Melton, 22, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlleds substance -1st

• James B. Gullett, 28, McKee:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance -1st;

Possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess

• Shawnta P. Patterson, 47, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Robert Alvin Campbell, 55, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Braaz A. Sawyer, 26, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester:  serving time

• Damian Michael Honeycutt, 28, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts) 

May 7

• Aaron Abner, 19, Winchester:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02-.07

• Raymond Alby Hullings, Jr., 65, Mt. Vernon:  possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12; distribution of obscene matter to minors under the age of 12 – 1st offense

• Angela Taylor, 45, Cleveland, Tennessee: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense

• Jennifer Marcum, 43, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)

• Steven Tudor, 36, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Patricia Ann Roberts, 56, Berea:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• James C. Holman, 46, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Cornelius Vargas, 30, Irvine:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Terri Susan Foster, 60, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Justin Woosley, 36, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Justin Henson, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brandon J. Ness, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear

