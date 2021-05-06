Madison County Detention Center: May 5, 2021

• Tobi Hall, 48, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joseph Wallen, 45, Berea: sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under the age of 12 years
• Dakota Baldwin, 24, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $500
• Jimmy Gadd, 40, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Katie Means, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Markus Hupp-Smith, 26, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years or under
• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Ernest Wagers, 50, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Jennifer Davis, 42, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear
• Dontae Thompson, 30, Louisville, KY: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
• Amelia Nicely, 28, Berea: assault, 4th degree – minor injury
• Taylor Vance, 23, Frankfort, KY: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Angie Abney, 42, Berea: probation violation, for felony offense
• Donnie Spivey, 52, Berea: serving warrant for other police agency
• Lavern Crutcher, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); receiving stolen property under $500
• Glenn Martin, 50, Lexington, KY: reckless driving; felling or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; improper passing; failure to wear seat belts; resisting arrest; ignition interlock driver license – use violation; failure to produce insurance card
