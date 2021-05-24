Madison County Detention Center: May 6 - 9, 2021Recap

May 6

• Thomas Hickle, 45, Crab Orchard, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Tina Hoskins, 34, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent

• Daletavious Martin, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury

• Lavern Crutcher, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Michael Perkins, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Chad Lear, 39, Paint Lick, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st  (2 counts); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tommy Willis, 57, Waco:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Robert Clark, 36, Richmond: menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• Donald Cunliffe, 60, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Jackie Powell, 56, Richmond:  criminal trespass, 3rd degree

• Kaye Bullen, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia buy/possess; failure to appear

• Spencer Silvers, 26, Richmond:  probation violation (felony offense)

• David Arvin, 36, Irvine, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Alfredo Godinez-Muniz, 22, Lexington, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card

May 7

• Jacob Fossett, 19, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure o wear seat belts

• Ebony Graham, 25, Red Boiling Springs, TN:  possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol)

• Jacob Lemaire, 26, Bronston, KY:  possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury

• Amanda Ridge, 32, Stanford, KY:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Justino Beiez, 48, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Darrell Stamper, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Shelly Baker, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Jerry Perrin, 55, Richmond:  serving time

• Anthony Gardner, 41, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• William Taylor, 40, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree police officer 

• James Slone, 42, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Shawn Lear, 42, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree

May 8

• Brock Jenkins, 23, Cynthiana, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure to illuminate headlamps

• Travis Hensley, 30, Berea:  improper registration plate; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• David Dietz, 18, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited

• Randy Whitis, 28, Lebanon, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Charles Matthews, 38, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana; no operator’s - moped license

• Jamaru Clay, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Harold Edwards, 50, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Tammy King, 50. Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Mark Hoskins, 33, Pineville, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bryce Stamper, 29, Berea:  fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property under $10,000; all terrain vehicles violations

• Rodney Horn, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Sean Donahue, 32, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no tail lamps; failure to wear seatbelts

• David Pelfrey, 26, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Kenneth Gadd, 58, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Tonya Yocum, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

May 9

• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

  Ard Lawless, 42, Lancaster, KY:  fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest, failure to appear

• Logan Young, 25, Beattyville, failure to appear (4 counts)

• Donald Fields, 59, Irvine, KY:  burglary, 3rd degree

• Cortney Jeffries, 34, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; assault 4th degree  - child abuse

