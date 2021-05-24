Madison County Detention Center: May 6 - 9, 2021Recap

May 6
• Thomas Hickle, 45, Crab Orchard, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Tina Hoskins, 34, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent
• Daletavious Martin, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury
• Lavern Crutcher, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Michael Perkins, 40, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Chad Lear, 39, Paint Lick, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (2 counts); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tommy Willis, 57, Waco: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Robert Clark, 36, Richmond: menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• Donald Cunliffe, 60, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jackie Powell, 56, Richmond: criminal trespass, 3rd degree
• Kaye Bullen, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia buy/possess; failure to appear
• Spencer Silvers, 26, Richmond: probation violation (felony offense)
• David Arvin, 36, Irvine, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Alfredo Godinez-Muniz, 22, Lexington, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
May 7
• Jacob Fossett, 19, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure o wear seat belts
• Ebony Graham, 25, Red Boiling Springs, TN: possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol)
• Jacob Lemaire, 26, Bronston, KY: possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury
• Amanda Ridge, 32, Stanford, KY: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Justino Beiez, 48, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Darrell Stamper, 34, Richmond: failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Shelly Baker, 39, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jerry Perrin, 55, Richmond: serving time
• Anthony Gardner, 41, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• William Taylor, 40, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree police officer
• James Slone, 42, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Shawn Lear, 42, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree
May 8
• Brock Jenkins, 23, Cynthiana, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure to illuminate headlamps
• Travis Hensley, 30, Berea: improper registration plate; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• David Dietz, 18, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited
• Randy Whitis, 28, Lebanon, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Charles Matthews, 38, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana; no operator’s - moped license
• Jamaru Clay, 19, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Harold Edwards, 50, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Tammy King, 50. Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Mark Hoskins, 33, Pineville, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Bryce Stamper, 29, Berea: fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property under $10,000; all terrain vehicles violations
• Rodney Horn, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
• Sean Donahue, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no tail lamps; failure to wear seatbelts
• David Pelfrey, 26, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kenneth Gadd, 58, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Tonya Yocum, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
May 9
• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ard Lawless, 42, Lancaster, KY: fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest, failure to appear
• Logan Young, 25, Beattyville, failure to appear (4 counts)
• Donald Fields, 59, Irvine, KY: burglary, 3rd degree
• Cortney Jeffries, 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury; assault 4th degree - child abuse
