Madison County Detention Center: May 6, 2021

• Thomas Hickle, 45, Crab Orchard, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Tina Hoskins, 34, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent

• Daletavious Martin, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury

• Lavern Crutcher, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Michael Perkins, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Chad Lear, 39, Paint Lick, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st  (2 counts); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tommy Willis, 57, Waco:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Robert Clark, 36, Richmond: menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• Donald Cunliffe, 60, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Jackie Powell, 56, Richmond:  criminal trespass, 3rd degree

• Kaye Bullen, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia buy/possess; failure to appear

• Spencer Silvers, 26, Richmond:  probation violation (felony offense)

• David Arvin, 36, Irvine, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Alfredo Godinez-Muniz, 22, Lexington, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card

