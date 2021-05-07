Madison County Detention Center: May 6, 2021

• Thomas Hickle, 45, Crab Orchard, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Tina Hoskins, 34, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent
• Daletavious Martin, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury
• Lavern Crutcher, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Michael Perkins, 40, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Chad Lear, 39, Paint Lick, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (2 counts); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tommy Willis, 57, Waco: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Robert Clark, 36, Richmond: menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• Donald Cunliffe, 60, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jackie Powell, 56, Richmond: criminal trespass, 3rd degree
• Kaye Bullen, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia buy/possess; failure to appear
• Spencer Silvers, 26, Richmond: probation violation (felony offense)
• David Arvin, 36, Irvine, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Alfredo Godinez-Muniz, 22, Lexington, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
