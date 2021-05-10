Madison County Detention Center: May 7, 2021

• Jacob Fossett, 19, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure o wear seat belts
• Ebony Graham, 25, Red Boiling Springs, TN: possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol)
• Jacob Lemaire, 26, Bronston, KY: possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury
• Amanda Ridge, 32, Stanford, KY: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Justino Beiez, 48, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Darrell Stamper, 34, Richmond: failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Shelly Baker, 39, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jerry Perrin, 55, Richmond: serving time
• Anthony Gardner, 41, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• William Taylor, 40, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree police officer
• James Slone, 42, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Shawn Lear, 42, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree
