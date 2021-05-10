Madison County Detention Center: May 7, 2021

 • Jacob Fossett, 19, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure o wear seat belts

• Ebony Graham, 25, Red Boiling Springs, TN:  possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol)

• Jacob Lemaire, 26, Bronston, KY:  possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury

• Amanda Ridge, 32, Stanford, KY:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Justino Beiez, 48, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Darrell Stamper, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Shelly Baker, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Jerry Perrin, 55, Richmond:  serving time

• Anthony Gardner, 41, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• William Taylor, 40, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree police officer

• James Slone, 42, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Shawn Lear, 42, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree

