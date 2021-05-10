Madison County Detention Center: May 8, 2021

Brock Jenkins, 23, Cynthiana, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure to illuminate headlamps

• Travis Hensley, 30, Berea:  improper registration plate; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• David Dietz, 18, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited

• Randy Whitis, 28, Lebanon, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Charles Matthews, 38, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana; no operator’s - moped license

• Jamaru Clay, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Harold Edwards, 50, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Tammy King, 50. Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Mark Hoskins, 33, Pineville, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bryce Stamper, 29, Berea:  fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property under $10,000; all terrain vehicles violations

• Rodney Horn, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Sean Donahue, 32, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no tail lamps; failure to wear seatbelts

• David Pelfrey, 26, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Kenneth Gadd, 58, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Tonya Yocum, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

