Madison County Detention Center: May 8, 2021

• Brock Jenkins, 23, Cynthiana, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; failure to illuminate headlamps
• Travis Hensley, 30, Berea: improper registration plate; failure to wear seat belts; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• David Dietz, 18, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited
• Randy Whitis, 28, Lebanon, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Charles Matthews, 38, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana; no operator’s - moped license
• Jamaru Clay, 19, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Harold Edwards, 50, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Tammy King, 50. Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Mark Hoskins, 33, Pineville, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Bryce Stamper, 29, Berea: fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property under $10,000; all terrain vehicles violations
• Rodney Horn, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
• Sean Donahue, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; no tail lamps; failure to wear seatbelts
• David Pelfrey, 26, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kenneth Gadd, 58, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Tonya Yocum, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.