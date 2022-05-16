Madison County Detention Center: May 9 - 11, 2022

• Steve H. Wrenn, 65, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Paul Doughman, 48, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts)

• Daniel Truett, 24, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .0= - 1st

• Susan Cromer, 53, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, not given: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jacqueline Wright, 34, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Everett Steven Durham. 54, not given:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

 

May 9

 

• Kenneth Dewayne Smallwood, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Lauren E. East, 34, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• David Emile Soucie, 57, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brett David Nelson, 28, Somerset:  possession-controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Cipriano Cortes-Reyes, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Charles Anthony Morris, 48, Duff, Tennessee:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Crystal L. Freeman, 41, Richmond:  criminal trespass – 1st degree

• Isaias A. Olivares, 56, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Kevin Devonte Stewart, 33, Cleveland, Ohio:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Christopher N. Wilson, 49, Waco:  failure to appear

• Ronald David Wolowicz, 50, West Monroe, Louisiana:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card

• Sherri Danielle Winburn, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st

 

May 10

 

• Ashley Newman, 37, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Conner Bray, 25, Louisville:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia. -buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – (drug unspecified)

• Rachael Bond, 22, Louisville:  fugitive from another state - warrant required; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Allen Daniel May, 45, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jerel David Smith, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tanya Glisson, 41, Lexington:  failure to appear

• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree; menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Coy Ray Gregory, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jason Ray Gulley, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Emma Harsh, 23, Berea:  failure to appear

• Dale Horsley, 23, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Bryana M. Harlan, 25, Richmond:  hold for court

• Justin Eric Reed. 33. Richmond:  hold for court

• Logan Hilbert, 35, Louisville:  failure to appear

• David Holt, 42, Florence:  hold for court

• Keith Pugh, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• Charles Stephan Sparks, 51, Richmond:  license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brandon Lee Johnson, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jacob Stewart, 26, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Chad Aaron Chase, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Mark A. Delaney, 47, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Ryan Michael Cooper, 36, Ravenna: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Josiah L. Moses, 22, Richmond:  hold for court

• Justine Bicknell, 27, Richmond: hold for court

• Geneieann M. Wagoner, 46, Clay City:  hold for court

• Dewayne Gibson, Jr., 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Tara Willis, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jessica Gilvin, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

 

May 11

 

• Harold Joe McIntosh, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 32, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence

• John Grayson, 22, Cleveland, Ohio:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); careless driving; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license 

• Tasya Daile Gibson, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified (4 counts)

• Aaron Stone, 23, Berea:  hold for court

• Eric D. Springborn, 40, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Nathaniel Lewis, 32, Detroit, Michigan:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentinl or fentanyl derivatives)

• Gregory Keith Botkins, 55, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond:  hold for court

• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea:  hold for court

• Alicia Marie Allen, 32, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Michael S. Gilbert, 26, McKee:  hold for court

• Jeffery Hardy, 60, Irvine:  hold for court

• Marvin Heineman, 46, Greenup:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Anthony Tucker, 41, Corbin:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Jamestown:  hold for court

• Robert Garnett, 48, Winchester:  hold for court

• Candra Nicole Day, 42, Winchester:  hold for court

• Sheri Thornberry, 51, Winchester:  hold for court

• Ova L. Smith, 40, Winchester:  hold for court

• Whitney Faith Creech, 31, Clay City:  hold for court

• Brandon D. Littleton, 38, Winchester:  hold for court

• Julio Sanchez, 23, Winchester:  hold for court

• Robert Silas King, Jr., 47, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Michelle Miller, 32, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Vaughn E. Fritts, 46, Richmond:  fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000

• Aaron Mustain, 27, Richmond:  sexual abuse, 3rd degree

• Zachary Austin Dickerson, 24, Richmond:  sodomy, 3rd degree; use of a minor (under 18) in a sex performance; rape, 3rd degree; procuring or promoting use of minor by electronic meandering

Recommended for you