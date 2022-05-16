Madison County Detention Center: May 9 - 11, 2022

• Steve H. Wrenn, 65, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Paul Doughman, 48, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Daniel Truett, 24, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .0= - 1st
• Susan Cromer, 53, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, not given: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jacqueline Wright, 34, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Everett Steven Durham. 54, not given: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
May 9
• Kenneth Dewayne Smallwood, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Lauren E. East, 34, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• David Emile Soucie, 57, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brett David Nelson, 28, Somerset: possession-controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Cipriano Cortes-Reyes, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Charles Anthony Morris, 48, Duff, Tennessee: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Crystal L. Freeman, 41, Richmond: criminal trespass – 1st degree
• Isaias A. Olivares, 56, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Kevin Devonte Stewart, 33, Cleveland, Ohio: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Christopher N. Wilson, 49, Waco: failure to appear
• Ronald David Wolowicz, 50, West Monroe, Louisiana: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card
• Sherri Danielle Winburn, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st
May 10
• Ashley Newman, 37, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Conner Bray, 25, Louisville: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia. -buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – (drug unspecified)
• Rachael Bond, 22, Louisville: fugitive from another state - warrant required; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Allen Daniel May, 45, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jerel David Smith, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Tanya Glisson, 41, Lexington: failure to appear
• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Coy Ray Gregory, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jason Ray Gulley, 40, Richmond: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Emma Harsh, 23, Berea: failure to appear
• Dale Horsley, 23, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Bryana M. Harlan, 25, Richmond: hold for court
• Justin Eric Reed. 33. Richmond: hold for court
• Logan Hilbert, 35, Louisville: failure to appear
• David Holt, 42, Florence: hold for court
• Keith Pugh, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Charles Stephan Sparks, 51, Richmond: license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brandon Lee Johnson, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Jacob Stewart, 26, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Chad Aaron Chase, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mark A. Delaney, 47, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Ryan Michael Cooper, 36, Ravenna: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Josiah L. Moses, 22, Richmond: hold for court
• Justine Bicknell, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Geneieann M. Wagoner, 46, Clay City: hold for court
• Dewayne Gibson, Jr., 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Tara Willis, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Jessica Gilvin, 30, Richmond: hold for court
May 11
• Harold Joe McIntosh, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 32, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• John Grayson, 22, Cleveland, Ohio: speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); careless driving; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Tasya Daile Gibson, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified (4 counts)
• Aaron Stone, 23, Berea: hold for court
• Eric D. Springborn, 40, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Nathaniel Lewis, 32, Detroit, Michigan: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentinl or fentanyl derivatives)
• Gregory Keith Botkins, 55, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond: hold for court
• Charles R. Metcalfe, 51, Berea: hold for court
• Alicia Marie Allen, 32, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Michael S. Gilbert, 26, McKee: hold for court
• Jeffery Hardy, 60, Irvine: hold for court
• Marvin Heineman, 46, Greenup: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Anthony Tucker, 41, Corbin: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Jamestown: hold for court
• Robert Garnett, 48, Winchester: hold for court
• Candra Nicole Day, 42, Winchester: hold for court
• Sheri Thornberry, 51, Winchester: hold for court
• Ova L. Smith, 40, Winchester: hold for court
• Whitney Faith Creech, 31, Clay City: hold for court
• Brandon D. Littleton, 38, Winchester: hold for court
• Julio Sanchez, 23, Winchester: hold for court
• Robert Silas King, Jr., 47, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Michelle Miller, 32, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Vaughn E. Fritts, 46, Richmond: fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000
• Aaron Mustain, 27, Richmond: sexual abuse, 3rd degree
• Zachary Austin Dickerson, 24, Richmond: sodomy, 3rd degree; use of a minor (under 18) in a sex performance; rape, 3rd degree; procuring or promoting use of minor by electronic meandering
