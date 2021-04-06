Madison County Detention Center: Monday, April 5, 2021

• Alan Thomas, 41, Lexington, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, unauthorized use of motor vehicle 2nd or greater offense, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), possession of a controlled substance 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Tony Howard, 40, Lexington, KY, failure to appear
• Hector Martinez-Rodriguez, 52, Nicholasville, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Chelsey Geiger, 26, Waco, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Samuel Geames, 38, Waco, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Angela Barger, 43, Berea, criminal possession of a forged prescription – 1st
• Devan Goza, 30, Richmond, theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)
• Robert Hopkins, 56, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Joshua Lambert, 32, Berea, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor
• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
