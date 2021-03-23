Madison County Detention Center Monday, March 22, 2021

• William Rothermel, 57, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Brian Hatcher, 37, Somerset, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Audriana Hart, 28, Richmond, serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Charity Roberson, 32, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Alican Byrd, 41, Manchester, KY, probation violation (for misdemeanor)

• Rebecca Henry, 41, Irvine, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Amy Fuson, 39, Richmond, failure to appear

• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

