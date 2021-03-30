Madison County Detention Center, Monday, March 29, 2021

• Clyde Carter, 36, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• David Posey, 41, Lexington, failure to appear (2 counts), serving warrant for other police agency

• David Hall, 31, Berea, trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 of a school

• Teresa Alcorn, 41, Berea, trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 of a school, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dorthy Agee, 46, Richmond, failure to appear (3 counts), escape 2nd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Jerod Abney, 34, Berea, failure to appear

• Paul Adkins, 45, Berea, failure to appear

• Qassem Mohamad, 20, Lexington, KY, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor/police officer re: sexual offenses (5 counts), distribution of obscene matter to minors 1st offense (2 counts)

• Rahef Mohamad, 21, Lexington, KY, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine)

