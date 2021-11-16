Madison County Detention Center: Monday, November 15, 2021

• Brian W. Bolton, 30, Lexington: hold for court
• Charles Giles, 31, Lexington: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Tiffany Nicole Beatty, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• Donald Corey Pierce, 30, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Joshua Winkler, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Marie Patterson, 24, not specified: theft by unlawful taking or disposition; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Angel Alvarez Gonzalez, 24, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
