Madison County Detention Center: Monday, November 15, 2021

• Brian W. Bolton, 30, Lexington:  hold for court

• Charles Giles, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Tiffany Nicole Beatty, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Donald Corey Pierce, 30, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Joshua Winkler, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Marie Patterson, 24, not specified:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Angel Alvarez Gonzalez, 24, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

