Madison County Detention Center: Monday, October 18, 2021

• Candy Van Leeuwen, 41, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

• Treva Perales, 42, Richmond:  violation of conditions of release

• Tyler Holbrook, 42, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Leslie Hearing, 25, Berea:  criminal trespassing -2nd offense; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; escape 3rd degree

• Darrell Stamper, 35, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• David Pelfrey, 27, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Ishmael Kilby, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kristin Marcum, 28, McKee:  probation violation (for felony offense)

Recommended for you