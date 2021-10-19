Madison County Detention Center: Monday, October 18, 2021

• Candy Van Leeuwen, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Treva Perales, 42, Richmond: violation of conditions of release
• Tyler Holbrook, 42, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Leslie Hearing, 25, Berea: criminal trespassing -2nd offense; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; escape 3rd degree
• Darrell Stamper, 35, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• David Pelfrey, 27, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ishmael Kilby, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kristin Marcum, 28, McKee: probation violation (for felony offense)
