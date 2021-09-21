Madison County Detention Center: Monday, September 20, 2021

• Heather Sulfridge, 34, Williamsburg: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Cassaundra Smith, 19, Mt. Vernon: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brennan Fee, 24, Richmond: improper turning; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; careless driving
• Kevin Beagle, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jacqueline Wright, 33, Harrodsburg: failure to appear
• Laura Childers, 43, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Charity Grant: 19, Richmond: giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear
• Tequila Gould, 37, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); persistent felony offender II
• Virgil Millsaps, 23, Berea: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kiersten Hurt, 25, McKee: failure to appear
• George Randall-Keith Camp, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Tyler Sprouse, 25, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); parole violation (for technical violation)
• Charles Dearing, 41, London: Burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief 3rd degree
• Savannah Ramey, 35, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court
• Douglass Scott Lowery, 42, Eubank: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Henry Smith, 53, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Stanley Taylor, 48, Crab Orchard: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Elizabeth Bowman, 27, Berea: bail jumping, 1st degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Linda Rose, 31, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Alicia Smith, 29, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Ryan Newton, 33, Irvine: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Charles Bratcher, 48, Waco: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of a open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates
• Amber Combs, 29, Irvine: failure to appear
