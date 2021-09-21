Madison County Detention Center: Monday, September 20, 2021

• Heather Sulfridge, 34, Williamsburg:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Cassaundra Smith, 19, Mt. Vernon:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brennan Fee, 24, Richmond:  improper turning; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; careless driving

• Kevin Beagle, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jacqueline Wright, 33, Harrodsburg:  failure to appear

• Laura Childers, 43, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Charity Grant:  19, Richmond:  giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear

• Tequila Gould, 37, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); persistent felony offender II

• Virgil Millsaps, 23, Berea: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kiersten Hurt, 25, McKee:  failure to appear

• George Randall-Keith Camp, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Tyler Sprouse, 25, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); parole violation (for technical violation)

• Charles Dearing, 41, London:  Burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief, 1st degree; criminal mischief 3rd degree

• Savannah Ramey, 35, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Douglass Scott Lowery, 42, Eubank:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Henry Smith, 53, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Stanley Taylor, 48, Crab Orchard:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)

• Elizabeth Bowman, 27, Berea:  bail jumping, 1st degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Linda Rose, 31, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Alicia Smith, 29, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Ryan Newton, 33, Irvine:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Charles Bratcher, 48, Waco:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of a open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates

• Amber Combs, 29, Irvine:  failure to appear

