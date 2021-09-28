Madison County Detention Center: Monday, September 27, 2021

• Joseph Crowdus, Jr., 25, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belt

• Hakeem Moore, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rachel Marcum, 41, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• James Gabbard, 44, Waco:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Briana Abney, 32, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jamie Elkin, 44, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Frances Harris, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ismael Arnold, 27, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Delnvie Abner, 59, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Robert Brown, 37, Crab Orchard:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Latoyia Childers, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Andreana Johnson, 44, Irvine:  execute warrant (for Federal agency)

• Candace Keith, 36, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Kimberly Hellard, 46, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); poriscription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Amy Short, 41, Waco:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

