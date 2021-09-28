Madison County Detention Center: Monday, September 27, 2021

• Joseph Crowdus, Jr., 25, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belt
• Hakeem Moore, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rachel Marcum, 41, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• James Gabbard, 44, Waco: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Briana Abney, 32, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jamie Elkin, 44, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Frances Harris, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ismael Arnold, 27, Lexington: failure to appear
• Delnvie Abner, 59, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Robert Brown, 37, Crab Orchard: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Latoyia Childers, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Andreana Johnson, 44, Irvine: execute warrant (for Federal agency)
• Candace Keith, 36, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Kimberly Hellard, 46, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); poriscription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Amy Short, 41, Waco: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
